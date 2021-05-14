City School Board aims to select new superintendent by late August

“Don't ever rush to the wrong candidate,” he said. “Don't just make a choice because we have it on the calendar.”

The first step in the process is a series of focus groups, set for June 9 and 10, with various school and community groups. Draeger and Monday said those focus groups will help them get to know the community and create a leadership profile, which will be presented to the board at a public meeting in late June.

“Quite frankly, I doubt you will be surprised," Monday said of the profile. "You know this community. We’re going to tell you what you know. … It’s a bit of needs assessment. It’s done publicly and involves the community.”

Board member Leah Puryear and others asked the consultants about the plan to ensure that diverse voices and perspectives are included in those focus groups.

“Your firm conducted this search 15 years ago,” Puryear said. “The community has not changed at all. There are things within the country that have changed, that have impacted this community, and I think that those things have got to be in the forefront of your mind, and I need to know how that is going to be addressed.”