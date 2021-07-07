City eyes bonus for school bus drivers to ease shortage

To help those without a bus seat, school and community groups organized alternative ways to get students to school. For the coming school year, more students will be going back to classes five days a week.

The city won’t start advertising the bonus plan until the council votes to appropriate the money, but Boyles said they’ll have all the marketing materials ready to go following approval. Councilors said Wednesday that they want to see quicker movement, if possible. The school year begins Aug. 25, and city staffers already are working to develop bus routes.

“Trying to think what we can proactively do to kind of ready the market for this because this is a tight timeline given the start of the school year is like a month later,” Councilor Heather Hill said.

During public comment at the special meeting, School Board Chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres said it was unlikely, even with the bonus, that newer drivers would be on the road before school starts.

She added that it was her understanding that the proposal is acceptable to the school system and that it is “a great place to start.”