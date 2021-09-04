City expects to trim school bus waitlist by 414

Attendance among students on the waitlist has been spotty, Kim Powell, the school division’s assistant superintendent for finance and operations, said at last week's board meeting. However, she’s still trying to figure out how many families — if any — haven’t been able to make it to school at all because of a transportation issue.

“Something that I hope, that after we get the next round of routes in place, we can do a better assessment of that to understand where the issues still are for students who are just absolutely not able to get to school, and we’ll try to find creative solutions to help with that,” she said.

For students who are struggling to get school whom the division knows about, school staff and community groups are helping out. School Board Chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres is driving several students herself to and from school.

“There are a lot of people in your school division who are doing everything they can, using personal vehicles and so forth, to just help everyone that we can,” Powell told board members.

Later in the presentation, Larson-Torres said getting students to school has been a “huge effort” involving principals, central office staff members and other employees.