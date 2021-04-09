City, county schools shrink bus waitlists

When Charlottesville High School and Buford Middle School students return to in-person classes on Monday, every student who requested transportation should have a seat on a school bus.
The division also has bus spots for students at Walker Upper Elementary School and those in preschool through fourth grade. The waitlist for preschoolers through fourth grade was cleared March 29.
"That was two weeks ahead of what we originally thought was going to be our best-case scenario,” said Kim Powell, assistant superintendent for finance and operations for the city schools. “The last of our K-4 waitlist was at Greenbrier, and we thought it was going to be after spring break before we could clear it.”
Because of COVID-19 mitigation measures and a shortage of drivers, Charlottesville can’t transport as many students as it normally might. As of March 8, the first day of in-person classes for elementary students, 143 students were on the waitlist. The waitlist number was whittled down to fewer than 20 students a week later.
Powell credited the city pupil transportation team, led by Director Sherri Eubanks, and Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, for their efforts to bring on more bus drivers and add routes.
“They have worked so hard with us and with our principals, and I know this has been hard on our families,” said Powell, who choked up while delivering the news to School Board members last week. “… So really my heart is full, because this has been a really huge and difficult process for a lot of us and for our families.”
Meanwhile, in Albemarle County, the division has started a waitlist as more families request transportation following the move on March 15 to Stage Four, which opened up in-person classes to fourth-graders through high school seniors.
Since late February, more than 700 students have been added to the bus manifests, county schools spokesman Phil Giaramita said. As of Friday, the waitlist has 12 students on it.
“We're continuing to analyze existing bus routes to find empty seats that would allow us to adjust routes to accommodate wait-listed students,” Giaramita said.
In an email to families last week, county division COO Rosalyn Schmitt said the transportation department has 15 vacancies, which reduces the number of buses on the road.
The county schools’ transportation department has a training class in June for interested drivers, among other efforts to recruit more drivers.
Division staff members are reviewing ridership on buses to determine if students who signed up for transportation are no longer riding the bus, Schmitt said in the email to families. If a student hasn’t ridden the bus for 10 consecutive school days, they’ll lose their seat.
“As we did earlier in the school year, we are urging families that are able to transport their child to school to consider doing so, so that we can provide bus service to families who do not have the same capability,” Schmitt said.
The city school division had been focusing on serving students who otherwise would be without reliable transportation to school because of the limited capacity, leading a range of school and community groups to organize alternative ways to get to school.
By mid-March, the division was able to bring on more drivers in part because of Hudson’s efforts. Hudson worked with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to make it easier for potential school bus drivers to quickly take a knowledge test on a computer, the first step in the licensing process. Many of those candidates had faced months-long delays in scheduling appointments but couldn’t wait that long for employment.
“Whatever Del. Hudson did with the DMV has made a world of difference for us in recovering the drivers that we lost since December,” Powell said. “... That breakthrough with DMV — I can’t overstate how important that was."
In addition to those who already have come on board to help clear the waitlist, three more drivers will be trained and in place by mid-May, Powell said.
Recruitment for school bus drivers continues, Powell said. The city’s pupil transportation department has rolled out an advertising campaign and will be participating in a virtual hiring event with nearby school divisions in May.