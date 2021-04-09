City, county schools shrink bus waitlists

Division staff members are reviewing ridership on buses to determine if students who signed up for transportation are no longer riding the bus, Schmitt said in the email to families. If a student hasn’t ridden the bus for 10 consecutive school days, they’ll lose their seat.

“As we did earlier in the school year, we are urging families that are able to transport their child to school to consider doing so, so that we can provide bus service to families who do not have the same capability,” Schmitt said.

The city school division had been focusing on serving students who otherwise would be without reliable transportation to school because of the limited capacity, leading a range of school and community groups to organize alternative ways to get to school.