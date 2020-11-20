City Council considers funding for school reconfiguration project

Walker said she’s also discussed with school officials the potential budget trade-offs if council funds the project. The school division currently receives 40% of new real estate and personal property tax revenues.

“I think as a community we all have to understand that we’re not going to be able to do everything the same as we’re currently doing to initiate a major project like this,” she said.

As part of the fiscal year 2020 budget, City Council allocated $3 million for planning and design effort with the goal of assessing the two schools and crafting preliminary designs in order to give the council a reasonable cost estimate.

Michael Goddard, the senior project manager, said the firm would be able to do three different layouts of concept and schematic designs for both the middle school and early childhood center at Walker for about $1.5 million.

Although there was no clear resolution to the council’s discussion, city staff did say the conversation helped to give more direction to the architect during negotiations.