City adjusts reconfiguration plan after high cost estimate

Currently, the city has included a $50 million placeholder in fiscal year 2025 of its five-year capital improvement program for reconfiguration, which would be paid for in part by a 10-cent real estate tax rate increase. Four cents of the increase would go to the school projects while the other six cents would pay for the rest of the CIP.

School Board Chairwoman Lisa Larson Torres said after the meeting that she took issue with how the tax increase was presented at the work session, especially with the further clarification about the breakdown.

“I think we all — City Council, all elected officials, everybody — need to be clear with the public when that’s being presented and transparent,” she said. “It’s not just all on the schools.”

Previously, city staff have proposed phasing that increase in over five years but starting the project sooner would mean a 10-cent increase in one year. Any potential increase would be approved next spring.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker, who is also a member of the working group, said $50 million was never going to be enough for the project.

“We knew that,” she said.

In 2017, the project was estimated to cost between $60 million and $80 million, if it was started in 2020.