CHS to partner with Virginia State on education classes

Charlottesville High School students interested in becoming teachers will next year be able to earn college credit for classes about the profession.

The division is partnering with Virginia State University to offer two dual-enrollment classes about teaching as part of a new Rising Stars program. Details of the partnership are still in the works, but administrators are hoping that students in the program will be eligible for guaranteed admission to the historically Black university.

Students also will be eligible for scholarships from Virginia State and could possibly have their tuition, room and board covered as part of the partnership.

“We're working really hard with VSU to be able to provide the best opportunity for the students that want to matriculate through this program to have as free of an education as they can,” Chief Academic Officer Katina Otey told the School Board on Thursday.

The partnership was discussed during a presentation on changes to course offerings for next school year at CHS, Lugo-McGinness Academy, Burford Middle and Walker Upper Elementary.

Walker and Lugo-McGinness didn’t have any changes.