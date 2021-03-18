CHS seniors reflect on a hard year, academically and personally

Virtual extracurriculars also boosted Scott’s mood. Scott’s involved in choir, band and theater. In the upcoming CHS productions of “Shrek,” Scott will be the donkey.

Before the pandemic, Scott said they were a B student.

“I would even say I was in the honor roll most years, but now, my average is maybe in the middle of the low C's,” Scott said. “Honestly, it's not even possible to get the grades that were expected of us beforehand. Unless school was the only thing I was doing ever, then maybe.”

With virtual school, a job at Starbucks and being their grandma’s primary caregiver, Scott just doesn’t have the same amount of time to dedicate to school.

“Even getting in five to six [hours of school], including homework, is really difficult now, because there's so many more things to think about and so many more responsibilities,” Scott said.

The last year also has given Scott more time to think about what’s important and what they really want to do for a career. Before the pandemic, Scott was planning to either become a mechanical engineer or musical theater actor. Now, the plan is to go into agriculture and entrepreneurship.