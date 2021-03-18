CHS seniors reflect on a hard year, academically and personally

The year has been difficult for Khamilo Mohamed, a senior at Charlottesville High School, as she’s seen her motivation and work ethic drop and felt disconnected from peers.
“... I see myself as being not as good at math,” she said. “To see how low my grades are, and not being as motivated and putting in as much effort as I can, is really upsetting for me because I know what I’m capable of. I don’t feel like I’m giving it my all, but it feels like it.”
Mohamed and other CHS students will have the chance to finish out the year in-person when those classes start next month. Intent forms for students at CHS and Buford Middle School who want to attend in-person are due back to the school division by Sunday.
In deciding to offer in-person classes at CHS and Buford Middle, city School Board members said they were worried about students’ mental health following a year of virtual school.
CHS students interviewed said adapting to all-virtual classes has been tough as they juggled schoolwork, jobs and helping family members, often while watching their grades fall. They miss seeing their teachers and other classmates not in their immediate circle of friends. Going back to school means a chance to connect with peers and the school.
Caroline Jaffe, a junior at CHS, also will be going back in-person. The mental health toll has been the hardest part of the last year.
“Because I haven't really been able to connect with people — but I still have all of the work part of school but none of the connection part,” Jaffe said.
Her grades have been about the same as in previous years, she said, which she credits to her teachers’ office hours in the morning before virtual classes.
“Without those, I would be totally lost,” she said.
CHS and Buford started providing in-person assistance to about a third of their students earlier this month when preschoolers through sixth-graders started in-person classes as part of Option A. The School Board voted earlier this month in a late-night decision that was not on the agenda to start hybrid classes at CHS and Buford on April 12, after spring break.
Having the chance to go back to school means a lot for Mohamed.
“Because March 13, of 2020, might have been the last time that I would see some of my classmates, because some of us just don't have the same opportunities after high school,” she said. “For us being seniors, we can't just count on the next few years, because we don't have any more years of high school.”
Mohamed opted for the hybrid model and is hoping that in-person classes will help improve her grades, which have taken a hit this year. How her grades end up will influence her decision about college.
This school year, she also has helped her nieces and nephews with their online classes. CHS set up its virtual schedule, with classes starting after noon, in part to accommodate those who have younger family members to help.
“I had to help them, and then there's my schoolwork,” she said. “And then, the internet crashes, so I don't know how to work around that.”
Earlier this month, Mohamed was on the fence about going back.
“There’s the safety aspects and only a few months left in the school year, so why bother going back,” she said. “Then I have to remember that I'm a senior and this year counts and these last few months count the most.”
She feels more safe about going back than she did a few months ago.
“I’m concerned, but I try not to stress on it as much,” she said.
CHS and Buford both have tweaked their hybrid learning plans to cut down on the amount of independent virtual work days students would have and to support virtual instruction. Instead of every other day, students will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays or Wednesdays and Thursdays, according to information sent to families earlier this week. Fridays will continue as an asynchronous work day.
Under this plan, students can keep their current schedule and have more interaction with their teachers, who have both in-person and virtual students, according to the CHS presentation.
Students who remain all-virtual will continue to log onto Zoom for four days a week to attend classes.
‘Really painful’
Niq Scott never expected their senior year at Charlottesville High School to end like this.
“When you're like a freshman, you always see the seniors graduating and walking down the graduation stage, and getting all these special things that you don't get any other year,” Scott said. “Every year, I remember being like, I'm so excited to be a senior. But for it to end up this way, it's just really painful. It feels like I'm mourning the loss of what could have been.”
Scott is planning to attend in-person classes once they start next month. Having that opportunity will help provide some closure to a disrupted senior year and make their time in the city school system not feel like it was all for nothing.
“Because going to school for 10 or 12 years, and having an end and such like a dud, it was just really sad to experience,” Scott said earlier this month before the board’s decision. “I just wish there was more that could be done for at least the upperclassmen to be able to go back.”
Still, Scott’s top priority is safety as their mother works at a hospital and their grandmother lives with them.
“But I really do want the opportunity to have some things in school because I know I'm not the only person this year who has struggled a lot with mental health and with staying up to date in classes,” Scott said.
The beginning of the school year, from August to October, was the worst of their life, Scott said, as they dealt with several depressive episodes.
“Since my eighth grade year, I have struggled a lot with depression and anxiety,” Scott said. “But before, I've been doing a lot of stuff, like being in choir and band and theater things, so I had a lot of other things to do. So I had a way to root those negative emotions into something productive and something useful.”
Those went away when the pandemic started and at the start of the school year. Virtual classes felt impersonal and fake, Scott said, despite teachers’ best efforts.
“You just feel like pixels on the screen,” Scott said.
Finding a therapist and getting on medication helped Scott turn a corner. Also, teachers eased up on the assignments.
“I feel like a lot more teachers kind of took a step back and realized that my class is not the only class that these people have,” Scott said. “Especially because on top of school, we're in the middle of a pandemic, and school — obviously — isn't going to be everyone's top priority with this kind of stuff.”
Virtual extracurriculars also boosted Scott’s mood. Scott’s involved in choir, band and theater. In the upcoming CHS productions of “Shrek,” Scott will be the donkey.
Before the pandemic, Scott said they were a B student.
“I would even say I was in the honor roll most years, but now, my average is maybe in the middle of the low C's,” Scott said. “Honestly, it's not even possible to get the grades that were expected of us beforehand. Unless school was the only thing I was doing ever, then maybe.”
With virtual school, a job at Starbucks and being their grandma’s primary caregiver, Scott just doesn’t have the same amount of time to dedicate to school.
“Even getting in five to six [hours of school], including homework, is really difficult now, because there's so many more things to think about and so many more responsibilities,” Scott said.
The last year also has given Scott more time to think about what’s important and what they really want to do for a career. Before the pandemic, Scott was planning to either become a mechanical engineer or musical theater actor. Now, the plan is to go into agriculture and entrepreneurship.
“My goal is to have a homestead, which is basically to grow all my own food and stuff like that, and to also work with education,” Scott said. “I want to sell my food to people who live in food deserts.”
This year's virtual schedule also helped Scott explore other interests such as taking care of houseplants and knitting.
“It gives me more free time to do the stuff that I wouldn’t otherwise get to do,” Scott said of the virtual schedule. “... Beforehand, I would get to school, do marching band for an hour, do actual school, and then I have rehearsal for four hours after school. But now, I have a lot more time to definitely just slow down, which is nice. I didn't have that opportunity before.”