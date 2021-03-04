CHS, Buford families want to see a plan for in-person classes

“While I know there is value added for many of our students, especially those that I have heard have not logged into their Chromebooks since last March, struggling students upon whom this virtual learning scenario has taken its toll were left out of the equation,” she said.

CHS has the capacity to serve up to 400 students in the mornings who need academic and social-emotional support before the virtual day starts at 12:30 p.m. Those morning sessions will also focus on special education and English Language Learners, as well as WALK services for seniors. The WALK program is to help struggling seniors to graduate.

CHS Principal Eric Irizarry said several social events are in the works, such as grade-level picnics outside, activities for the senior class and building out enrichment activities on Fridays.

“There are a lot of events that are being planned right now to really help and make our students feel connected to Charlottesville High School, even though we know right now this plan does not allow them to come in like they would traditionally,” he said.

Shymora Cooper asked the board to consider a plan to reopen CHS and Buford and told members about how her child has struggled this last year and experienced a severe depressive episode.