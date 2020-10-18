Child care program for Albemarle employees' children going smoothly

At Brownsville, the nine students are split into two pods, which remain separate throughout the day, from the virtual classes to lunch to outdoor breaks. The maximum number for a pod is 10 students.

“I know we could just have one pod, but we might have more students join,” Kirby said, adding that several parents have reached out about the program.

Kirby said the children bring their own school supplies and school-issued computers. She lets them leave their computers at the school overnight because their backpacks already are full.

For breaks or outdoor activities, each pod has its own tub of sporting supplies.

“So the rule of thumb is, before they use the ball, they have to wash their hands,” Kirby said. “And then they can go play with the ball, and they can actually play with somebody in their pod with the ball. After they're done, they have to give the ball to the teacher. We have these big huge white buckets of disinfectant wipes that we have to wipe the balls down with.”

The children then wash their hands after playing with the balls.