Charter school naming committee puts forward new batch of names

After going back to the proverbial drawing board, the committee overseeing the naming review process for Murray Community Charter School is recommending 10 possible names for the newly merged school.
The committee paused the review process in July to conduct more research after recommending Rose Hill Community School.
That option was quickly opposed by community members who highlighted that Rose Hill was the name of a plantation in the area. The charter school is located in the former Rose Hill Elementary School, which served Black students before integration.
Stephanie Passman, the school’s lead teacher and the advisory committee chair, said in a news release that reviewing the local community’s history and values has been an important part of the curriculum for students this fall.
“Their passion for this project and for our school has been both strong and thoughtful,” she said. “We heard from a large outpouring of student voices about what was most important to them about our school experience and strengths. The concept of community was a landslide choice.”
In July, the division’s two charter schools — Murray High School and Community Public Charter School — officially merged to form one school serving students from sixth to 12th grade.
The community will have the chance to weigh in on the new 10 names in a survey next month. The suggestions are: Albemarle Collaborator School; Community School for Creativity; Community School of Albemarle; Community School of Innovation; Dogwood Community School; Hillside Community School; Lab School of Albemarle; Murray Community School; Rivanna Community School; and Rolling Hills Community School.
After the survey, the committee will select three finalists and hold a public meeting to solicit input before making a recommendation to schools Superintendent Matt Haas. Haas will in turn make a recommendation to the School Board, which has the final say.
Questions or comments about the naming process for the charter school can be emailed to SchoolNamingReview@k12albemarle.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!