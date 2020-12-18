Charter school naming committee puts forward new batch of names

After going back to the proverbial drawing board, the committee overseeing the naming review process for Murray Community Charter School is recommending 10 possible names for the newly merged school.

The committee paused the review process in July to conduct more research after recommending Rose Hill Community School.

That option was quickly opposed by community members who highlighted that Rose Hill was the name of a plantation in the area. The charter school is located in the former Rose Hill Elementary School, which served Black students before integration.

Stephanie Passman, the school’s lead teacher and the advisory committee chair, said in a news release that reviewing the local community’s history and values has been an important part of the curriculum for students this fall.