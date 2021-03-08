Charlottesville's younger grades return to school after a year away

“If our volunteers weren’t there with their own personal vehicles making runs, as well, then no, the kids would not have gotten to school today,” Miller said.

Monday morning, Miller and her team helped 22 students get to school — an effort that required two bus trips and volunteers using their personal vehicles.

“First run, here you go,” Miller told students on the bus. “You are going to do great today.”

Several didn’t know that they didn’t have a seat on the school bus until they tried to board, she said.

Miller said she and other volunteers knocked on doors in the Hearthwood Apartment complex Sunday to check in with families and see if they needed transportation.

“We're pounding the pavement and trying to make sure that all of our neighbors are treated fairly,” she said. “If someone doesn't have the language or the skills to be that squeaky wheel, then they're going to get overlooked, and that’s going to create more of a divide. So we're just doing what we can to try to bridge that.”

Miller said they are planning to provide the transportation for as long as it's needed, even as they address other challenges facing refugees in the area and support them.