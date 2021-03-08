Charlottesville's younger grades return to school after a year away

Archer Suttle gave his first day back to in-person classes at Burnley-Moran Elementary a seven out of 10.
The highlights were lunch, recess, specials and writing. Lunch was also the weirdest part of the day. As one of several pandemic-related changes this year, students are eating lunch at their desks rather than in the cafeteria.
“We’re used to having people yelling all over the cafeteria and it’s really loud,” Archer said at the end of the school day. “But I like it because you're able to eat your lunch without people screaming at you.”
Archer walked to school with his friend Derrick Groff, also a third-grader at Burnley-Moran, and their families. The two boys said they liked the walk to school.
“It’s not like you are stuck on the bus where you can’t move around,” Archer said.
Because of a shortage of bus drivers and COVID-19 precautions, more students than usual are traveling to school by foot in Charlottesville. Monday was the first day of in-person classes for preschoolers through sixth-graders in the city school system since Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools a year ago. The school year started all-online in September.
On Monday, the division was able to transport 653 students, and 143 are on the waitlist. About 2,100 students are attending school in-person. The division is expecting to add bus routes in the next few weeks as more drivers are hired.
In response to the transportation challenges, parent-teacher organizations cobbled together volunteers to supervise children either walking or biking to school, while local nonprofits used their resources to help transport students.
At school, students also were required to wear masks, stay six feet apart and follow other mitigation measures.
Derrick said those changes were weird, but otherwise, the school day was fun and moved fast. He also agreed that lunch was the weirdest part of the day.
“It was still hard having to not be able to hug people and to only being able to get up at a special time to go to the bathroom,” he said.
Derrick said the walk was fun because he traveled with Archer, who is in his pod.
To help with the commute of Burnley-Moran students, the school’s PTO has sought volunteers to serve as unofficial crossing guards of two busy intersections, including the High Street crossing to the Woolen Mills neighborhood. Parents at Burnley-Moran have raised concerns over the years about the safety of getting to the school on foot.
“It’s a pre-COVID issue,” said Annie Suttle, a Burnley-Moran parent and member of the school’s PTO. “I think it’s more acute right now because there are so many more kids walking and biking and so many cars traversing the streets around the school."
School Board Chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres helped about 15 to 20 students across the Locust Avenue-Long Street intersection during her volunteer shift.
“I’m here to ensure that our students can get to and from school safely,” she said. “It’s the least I could do.”
As students walked across, she asked about their first day and she heard many positive reviews.
Parents interviewed Monday said they wanted to see more coordination between city departments and the division to help monitor traffic and to have signs installed to make drivers aware of the increase in pedestrians, among other things.
“I am disappointed in the lack of coming together as a community,” said Kara West, a parent of a Walker Upper Elementary sixth-grader who walked two students to school Monday.
Five crossing guards were stationed at city schools Monday. As of Feb. 16, the Charlottesville Police Department turned over the crossing guard’s responsibilities and assignments to the division and Kyle Rodland, Safe Routes to School coordinator for the city.
“[Charlottesville City Schools] and Rodland determine the placement of the [school crossing guards], not CPD,” police spokesman Tyler Hawn said in a statement. “Accordingly, if any adjustments are made, they will make those in response to traffic concerns.”
Rodland and the division placed guards at Venable, Walker Upper and Johnson elementaries, as well as at the back entrances to Greenbrier Elementary and Buford Middle School.
“CPD's role through June 30, 2021, will be of a fiduciary agent responsible for their payroll and other administrative items,” Hawn said.
The school division has contracted with the police department to provide crossing guards and other security personnel. That $301,231 contract also includes school resource officers, though that program ended in June.
Hearthwood
At Hearthwood Apartments, Kari Miller and volunteers with the nonprofit International Neighbors checked students’ temperatures and their lists of names to see which bus they should get on.
Not all students who need transportation to school have a spot on a city school bus. So International Neighbors stepped in to help get students to school.
International Neighbors is using its bus and paying a driver $50 a day to take students to and from school. That doesn’t include other costs such as fuel. Other area organizations are also using their resources to help fill the gap.
“If our volunteers weren’t there with their own personal vehicles making runs, as well, then no, the kids would not have gotten to school today,” Miller said.
Monday morning, Miller and her team helped 22 students get to school — an effort that required two bus trips and volunteers using their personal vehicles.
“First run, here you go,” Miller told students on the bus. “You are going to do great today.”
Several didn’t know that they didn’t have a seat on the school bus until they tried to board, she said.
Miller said she and other volunteers knocked on doors in the Hearthwood Apartment complex Sunday to check in with families and see if they needed transportation.
“We're pounding the pavement and trying to make sure that all of our neighbors are treated fairly,” she said. “If someone doesn't have the language or the skills to be that squeaky wheel, then they're going to get overlooked, and that’s going to create more of a divide. So we're just doing what we can to try to bridge that.”
Miller said they are planning to provide the transportation for as long as it's needed, even as they address other challenges facing refugees in the area and support them.
“We didn't expect to have to be a transportation system as well,” she said. “But, yes, we are committed because we are great neighbors.”
On the road
On the way to Walker Upper Elementary, sixth-grader Avery Shearer said he was excited for the novelty of eating lunch in the classroom. Fifth-grader Emmet Leclere said he was ready to experience school at Walker but worried about leaving his three rats — Ben, Jerry and Cheesy — and dog for the day.
Emmet said virtual learning went well but could have been better.
Emmet and Avery walked with Kara West along Grove Road after starting at Charlottesville High School. The walk was briefly interrupted with a stop to say hello to neighborhood cats Spike and Lemmy.
This was one of several routes to school plotted out by Rodland, who made walking and biking maps for each school.
Other students who walked to school were accompanied by family dogs. Some parents had a mug of coffee in hand.
At Walker, Emmet and Avery had their temperatures checked before entering school grounds and then set off into the building.