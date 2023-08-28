Charlottesville youth have the opportunity to explore career opportunities and learn the skills they’ll need in a future workplace.

The Community Attention Youth Internship applications are now open.

The three-part application includes a questionnaire and two forms: an agreement to participate form and an expectations form.

Ages 14 to 21 are welcome to apply, according to organizers.

Interns will work up to 10 hours a week learning conflict resolution skills and money management.

Opportunities for pay, up to $12 an hour, are offered based on performance.

Organizers said the internship is aimed at identifying participants’ strengths and building resiliency and communication. The program is also designed to connect youth to resources within the community.

At the end of the eight-week program, interns will complete a resume with the help of staff and an assigned a counselor, who they will meet with once a week.

Applications close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1, and interviews held on Zoom will begin shortly after. Those accepted will participate in an orientation and an academy.

The internship begins Sept. 18 and runs until Nov. 11.