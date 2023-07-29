A Charlottesville Verizon store will be helping families prepare for the upcoming school year this weekend, as back-to-school spending in the U.S. reaches record levels.

Families are expected to spend about $890 on average per household on back-to-school supplies this year, according to the National Retail Federation. That spending is expected to reach a record level total of more than $41 billion.

This Sunday, Charlottesville-area families can cut some of that cost by going to the Verizon Wireless Zone on Merchant Walk Avenue.

“This will be our 11th year doing it,” Edward Dyker, assistant store manager of the store, told The Daily Progress. “I hope it goes extremely well. We're all really excited about it. We hope it goes amazing.”

The local store is participating in Wireless Zone’s School Rocks Backpack Giveaway and has a “couple hundred” backpacks to give this year, according to Dyker.

“It's usually very popular, like line around the block,” Dyker said. “Sometimes food trucks show up. Jersey Mike's gets involved; they’ve donated subs in the past.”

The giveaway has contributed more than 1 million backpacks to date, according to organizers. About 130,000 backpacks will be given out this year alone. There are more than 1,100 participating locations.

Some things won't be changing from previous years, according to Dyker.

“We are working with Jersey Mikes,” Dyker said.

The store will still be under normal business operations.

“We’ll have a staff here of five people. Most will be working with the backpack giveaway, and then we rotate who will handle things on the customer side, inside the store working regular business operations,” Dyker said.

The event starts at 1 p.m., giving away one backpack per child while supplies last. Backpacks are filled with school supplies and come in various styles, Dyker said.

“The bookbags come in a variety of styles and colors. They change it up every year. Inside comes folders, pencils, erasers, glue sticks, various school supplies,” he said.