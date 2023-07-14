Students are getting ready to return to Charlottesville and the University of Virginia — but not for class.

Midsummers, an unofficial tradition, brings students from UVa and other nearby colleges together for a weekend of festivities in Charlottesville: packed bars, booming parties at fraternity houses and plenty more.

UVa does not host, organize or sanction any parties this weekend, said university spokesman Brian Coy.

But the school is aware of the events.

“We are aware that many students return to the area every summer for social events that occur in private residences and establishments off Grounds, and we encourage them to conduct themselves safely and respectfully just as we do during the academic year,” Coy told The Daily Progress.

Midsummers has been going on for years, and gatherings did not stop at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, students were dressed down by university leaders for hosting large gatherings and disregarding social-distancing and masking recommendations.

“If concerns regarding student behavior arise this weekend or any other time, we will respond according to our customary policies and procedures,” Coy said.

Midsummers is in many ways a reboot of a much older, and also unofficial, UVa tradition: Easters.

Easters, dating back all the way to 1898, was a weeklong event that included dances, parties and games.

The early events were originally chaperoned by faculty wives. Students were not allowed to drink alcohol after noon of the day of the party without breaching the university’s honor code.

That changed.

The tradition grew in attendance over the years and Easters evolved into a bacchanal, at one point attracting more than 15,000 people in 1976. Students from up and down the East Coast began traveling to Charlottesville in order to take part in what was known as the “best party in the country," according to Playboy magazine. As numbers increased, the use and abuse of alcohol, and other substances, did too.

The height of the Easters celebration was turning water hoses on in Madison Bowl on Rugby Road, transforming "Mad Bowl" into “Mud Bowl.” Grain alcohol was mixed in trashed cans and music filled the air until the wee hours of the morning. Many local residents boarded up their houses and left town.

After years of this, the school and the city had enough.

Students well-being and the reputation of UVa became an increasing concern for the university and the Charlottesville community. Easters was last celebrated at UVa in spring of 1982, when it was banned by then-Dean Robert Canevari.