Charlottesville to cut school bus waitlist in half

An average of 95% of students division-wide attended school in November, which is on par with pre-pandemic rates.

“With all of the hard work of our families and our community, the challenging decisions going on between transportation and schools, we're able to maintain that ballpark 95% attendance rate,” Powell told board members. “That is something we're going to continue to monitor throughout this process.”

Employees have driven students to and from school, which is one way the division has worked to ensure students can get to school if they don’t have a spot on the bus.

The division and city also have worked to improve processes and systems to more quickly fill a bus seat when one opens up. That’s in addition to a recruitment push to bring on more drivers and efforts to compress the training and hiring timeline from two months to three weeks.

“I’m really happy to be still continuing that 95% attendance rate, even though there are still some students who are not being served,” board member James Bryant said at this month’s board meeting. “But things have improved drastically since the beginning of the year. Appreciate all your hard work.”