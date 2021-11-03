Charlottesville schools to raise substitute pay to $20 an hour

“We’re trying to reach the problem from lots of different ways,” Baptist said an interview this week.

The division also offers incentives to people who work for at least 10 consecutive days. On day 11, those substitutes are considered long-term and get a pay bump to about $31 an hour.

Baptist said that so far this school year, there have been “a significant percent of times” in which the division has had school staff to cover classes when they couldn’t find a substitute.

“Teachers have had a hard time,” she said. “I think this is the hardest year for education of the pandemic.”

This is the first year since schools closed suddenly in March 2020 that students have been back in the buildings full-time along with a host of other mitigation measures that teachers are expected to enforce. With quarantines relating to COVID and other reasons, the schools are seeing a greater need for substitutes this year.

Rae Regan, a reading specialist at Walker Upper Elementary School, spoke at the October board meeting about how the substitute shortage has affected her job this year, reading a letter co-written by her and Jen Snyder, also a reading specialist at Walker.