Charlottesville schools stay with indoor mask requirement

The division previously required masks to be worn when outside on school grounds, in addition to indoors.

The division will work with staff members and families on alternatives to masking if documentation of a medical or developmental reason not to wear a mask is provided, according to the release.

During in-person classes last school year, 20 students and one staff member were diagnosed as having COVID-19, and few, if any, of those cases were transmitted at school, according to the release. The division attributes this to the safety measures in place.

“Working together as a community, we can provide students with the rich learning environment of in-person schooling while also promoting safety,” Acting Superintendent Jim Henderson said in the release.

Some students will be able to learn virtually in the coming school year as part of a limited, application-only option. The deadline to apply was July 12, but the division said that the application process remains open at charlottesvilleschools.org/virtual.

The city School Board will hear more about the division’s safety plan and an update from the Blue Ridge Health District at its meeting Thursday, which will be held in person at Charlottesville High School.