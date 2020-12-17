Charlottesville schools revamp in-person learning plan

“There is no set document that says if this, this, this, this happens, open school,” said Bath Baptist, the division’s coordinator of Career and Technical Education and COVID-19 liaison to the health district.

The Thomas Jefferson Health District has supported the division’s reopening plans. No outbreaks have been reporting in K-12 schools in the district.

At the recommendation of the division’s COVID-19 advisory committee, the board also is planning to meet every two weeks after Jan. 7 to review the case numbers and other data points until all students have the option for in-person classes.

Atkins is watching in particular the city’s case incidence rate, or the total of new cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days. The rate is currently 365.8, which is the lowest of the five localities in the health district.

Atkins said she would like the city’s case incidence rate to be closer to 200, or trending down toward that number. Charlottesville hasn’t been below 200 since late August.

Case numbers have climbed steadily in the Thomas Jefferson Health District in December. A total of 1,043 new cases have been reported, setting a new record. Hospitalizations also have increased by 56.