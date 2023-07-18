No Kid Hungry Virginia is helping Charlottesville children stay worry-free this summer by taking care of a basic staple: food.

More than 164,000 children in Virginia under the age of 18 experienced food insecurity in 2021, according to Feeding America, a national nonprofit network of foodbanks. About 72% of children are income eligible for federal nutrition programs with incomes at or below 185% of poverty.

To combat those numbers, Journey Middle School, Charlottesville High School and other schools and organizations are offering free meals to children in the area through the Summer Food Service program.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and meal sites are operated by participating schools and local organizations, including parks, pools, churches and libraries.

“My main message is that all kids deserve a happy and hunger-free summer, but we know that for many Virginia families that isn't the case when school meals come to an end on that last day of school, when the last bell rings, instead of kind of sunshine and play time, many kids and families may actually be experiencing anxiety and concern about being able to fill in that gap that school meals provided during the school year,” Sarah Steely, director of No Kid Hungry Virginia, told The Daily Progress.

No Kid Hungry Virginia — an arm of a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the U.S. — is working to raise awareness for the meal program, Steely said, helping participating schools and organizations reach more children by providing funding and strategic assistance.

“There's a bunch of different organizations that provide summer meals, and we're really here to spread the word and make sure that families are aware because we know that awareness is sometimes the biggest challenge to participate and families just don't know that these meals are available,” Steely said.

Meals are offered with no questions asked, she said.

“So we just want to make sure that families are aware of free summer meals access in their area,” Steely said. “These programs are available to kids and teens 18 years old and younger, no proof of income required, no questions asked and there's a number of organizations in the Charlottesville area as well as around the state of Virginia that provide these meals.”

Those interested and eligible can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 to find the locations of participating organizations or schools in the area.

Meals provided must follow a set of dietary guidelines per the Department of Agriculture.

“I've been out to hundreds of summer meal sites over the years and you can expect to see things that kids enjoy, you know, kid favorites, similar to kind of school meals that they might enjoy during the school year, whether that's chicken patties or hamburgers or black bean and sweet potato burritos,” Steely said. “It really varies from organization to organization, but you're going to see like a meat, a grain, fruits and vegetables and milk.”

Children's health, learning abilities and well-being can be affected by summer hunger, according to No Kid Hungry Virginia.

“Without access to consistent nutrition in the summer months, it's much harder for kids to return to school in the fall ready to learn, and there are so many great organizations in this area that are working to make sure that all kids in Charlottesville can start back on day one on the same page as their peers and both feel physically and mentally well, so I'm hoping that that helps too with the with the education and learning side of things,” Steely said.