Charlottesville schools look north for model to shed resource officers

Neither the committee nor the division is planning to bring back school resource officers for this year or as part of the new model.

Powell said at forum that it was difficult to find a school system in the United States that did not use school resource officers or armed security personnel.

Toronto schools removed SROs in 2017; enough time to gather data about how the new approach is working. In the last three years, suspensions have dropped by 25% and expulsions are down by 50%, according to the district’s presentation, though officials weren’t certain about the correlation between that decline and the removal of SROs.

The data is important to assuage concerns about not having officers in the schools, Powell said.

“And that's not a small number of people, necessarily,” Powell said. “They may not speak up as often or as loudly, but how do we get the understanding and confidence to where we would like it to be to move forward with this type of change?”