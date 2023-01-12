 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charlottesville Schools launches survey on Burnley-Moran, Johnson names

Rachel Caldwell works with students on their letters at Burnley-Moran Elementary School.

Charlottesville City Schools is seeking input on the renaming of Burnley-Moran Elementary School and Johnson Elementary School.

An online community survey launched Wednesday to gain feedback on whether to change the names of the school. There will be a Zoom forum at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 to discuss the names.

Built in 1954, Burnley-Moran is named for the first two women to head Charlottesville schools. Carrie Burnley was principal of the former McGuffey School for 28 years. Sarepta Moran was principal of Venable Elementary for 21 years.

Built in 1954, Johnson was named after James Johnson, city schools superintendent for 35 years between 1909 and 1946.

On Jan. 5, Charlottesville School Board voted to change the names of the elementary schools Venable and Clark to Summit and Trailblazers, respectively.

For more information on the process or to offer feedback and RSVP to the Zoom forum, visit http://charlottesvilleschools.org/school-names/.

