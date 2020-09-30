Charlottesville schools ask COVID-19 committee to draft models for return to in-person learning

“Despite the work and preparation for virtual school, it simply does not work, and it's unrealistic to expect any improvement,” wrote Stephen Turner, a Charlottesville parent and committee member. “Having our children back to in-person instruction is the only target we should shoot for."

Turner added that the virtual instruction has been not effective at keeping his daughter engaged and learning and the expectations for younger children to sit in front of the computer and deal with technical issues are “completely unrealistic.”

Division officials said in July that they would take a quarter-by-quarter approach with regards to evaluating virtual learning and whether to move to in-person classes.

“The original vote was for the first nine weeks of school and I think that HAS to be honored,” wrote Ginger Clare, a Charlottesville parent. “It loses all integrity to return now. We have set up work and childcare around this all virtual schedule. We know it might change after the nine weeks but to switch it before then just isn’t right. The kids are just now getting into routine. The teachers have worked so hard to set this all up and learn this new way of teaching.”