Charlottesville schools and police investigating threats against Black students

060422-cdp-news-graffiti

THE DAILY PROGRESS FILE Students walk in front of the school during a class change Friday, March 4, 2022 at Buford Middle School.

Officials with the city school division and the police department are investigating two related instances of graffiti threatening violence against Black students that were found in a student bathroom.

Principal Rodney Jordan said in a message to families that CPD officers were present at Buford’s campus out of an abundance of caution and “to provide a visible layer of support to students and staff.”

No other information about the threats was provided in the message to families.

Jordan said officials are taking the threat seriously while noting that most threats are eventually found to be made without intent.

“I know this news will be difficult to receive in the midst of the numerous terrible tragedies happening around our country,” he wrote. “To Black students, staff and families: I see you and I walk with you. To our whole community: we are doing everything we can to continue to make our community safe and secure.”

The division noted in a statement that threats like the ones found this week can have significant impact on a community’s mental health.

Jordan also provided counseling resources for students, staff and families in the email.

“The safety of our schools truly relies upon the bonds between us,” he wrote. “Racist words, assumptions, and behaviors tear at the fabric of our community. In our final days of this school year, let’s speak up against discrimination, recommit to one another, and move forward as a community.”

The school year in Charlottesville ends next week.

