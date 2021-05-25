Charlottesville school officials hope to boost bus driver pay

In light of a continued bus driver shortage, officials in the Charlottesville school division want to boost the pay of drivers.

“Pupil driver availability continues to be a serious concern,” said Kim Powell, the division’s assistant superintendent for finance and operations, at the School Board’s retreat last week in Short Pump.

Powell told board members that the city is aware of the issue and working on it, though what exactly the pay boost will look like is up in the air. The city school division pays the city transit department to provide student transportation.

At Friday’s retreat, the board signed off on sending a letter of concern and support for action to City Manager Chip Boyles.

The exact cost of a potential raise also is not decided, though Powell’s presentation included an additional $660,804 for transportation, which would be paid for with federal stimulus funds.