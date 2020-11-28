Charlottesville school lunch program gets a healthy-sized grant

The Just Food project brings together smaller initiatives that Cultivate has been working on, such as Farm to School Week and Harvest of the Month, which they’ve had since 2015 to highlight local produce.

“That's both to provide that exposure to students and build up their nutrition vocabulary and understanding that they do or don't like turnips,” Johnson said. “We know that it takes seven to 13 tastes of produce for students to decide whether they like that food or not.”

Jones said the education piece is an important component of the project.

“Sometimes it's hard," Jones said, "but just our nutrition staff educating students coming to the line — they can help print up educational materials. Just working with the youth and the interns is a huge piece. So they're actually helping us get the feedback and get some of these items that are going to be on the lines that are going to be healthier that the students will enjoy.”

Jordan works with students in the gardens where they learn more about different types of food and how it's grown.

For this project, the garden will help students learn leadership skills as they advocate for changes in school lunches, Johnson said.