Charlottesville school division provides more details for free COVID testing program

The form and more information about the program are available online at charlottesvilleschools.org/COVID-testing. All students and staff members are encouraged to participate, regardless of vaccination status.

A group of people will be tested weekly together — meaning the samples they provide will be combined into one sample that will actually be tested for COVID. If the result is positive, then each person will be tested individually.

One of the tests, called a polymerase chain reaction test, will involve “a shallow swab” that the division described as “less invasive than a child picking their nose.” This test is often referred to as a PCR test.

The school division said on its website that the testing program will start as soon as the Virginia Department of Health finalizes contracts with third-party vendors to do the testing. That’s expected to happen by next month.

The testing vendor will determine the frequency of testing as well as how many students and staff members will be tested.

The state recommends testing five to 25 people as part of one group, and Charlottesville officials said the goal is to test 10 to 20% of a school a week.