Charlottesville School Board names Dinwiddie administrator next superintendent

Gurley, a Virginia State University graduate and Sussex County native, is the division’s 14th permanent superintendent. He’s also the first Black man to serve in the role as well as the first gay man. He’s planning to move to Charlottesville with his husband and their two-year-old labradoodle, Cooper.

School Board chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres said Gurley was picked from a field of great candidates and checked many of the community's boxes. The board started reviewing applications in early August and then conducted a series of interviews with the finalists — the names of whom were never made public.

“We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Gurley,” Larson-Torres said in a news release. “The Board is united in our support. In a pool of very strong candidates, we felt his interpersonal skills, his division-level administrative experience, and his deep commitment to equity reflected the community feedback we heard. Thanks to everyone who lifted their voice in a survey, a focus group, or by serving on the committee.”

Larson-Torres said the board received 40 to 60 applicants. The Illinois-based firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates helped to evaluate and rank those applicants.