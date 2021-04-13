Charlottesville School Board meets in-person to review superintendent search firm proposals

School Board chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres said she has been polling board members for several months to gauge their comfort level with in-person meetings and worked to address their concerns.

She said that she hoped Tuesday’s closed session would help ease the board into regular in-person meetings, though the logistics of that are still in the works.

The board’s last in-person meeting was March 5, 2020 and the body met virtually for the first time April 2, 2020.

For Tuesday’s closed session, Larson-Torres said she wanted a face-to-face meeting and board member’s full attention as they determine which search firm should lead the upcoming superintendent search.

“It’s a huge decision to pick a firm,” she said.