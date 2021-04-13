Charlottesville School Board meets in-person to review superintendent search firm proposals

For the first time in more than a year, the Charlottesville School Board met in-person Tuesday evening for a closed session to review proposals from firms interested in leading the board’s superintendent search.
The board is the first elected body in Charlottesville or Albemarle to meet in-person since meetings moved online early in the pandemic. The public portion of the meeting was accessible online via Zoom.
Inside the conference room at the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, three portable air filters were set up. Board members wore masks and sat at individual tables. Each table had a bottle of water and hand sanitizer and packets of disinfecting wipes were spread throughout the room.
On Monday, the city school division opened up in-person classes to Charlottesville High and Buford Middle schools, so that now all students in the system have the option to attend in-person.
School Board chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres said she has been polling board members for several months to gauge their comfort level with in-person meetings and worked to address their concerns.
She said that she hoped Tuesday’s closed session would help ease the board into regular in-person meetings, though the logistics of that are still in the works.
The board’s last in-person meeting was March 5, 2020 and the body met virtually for the first time April 2, 2020.
For Tuesday’s closed session, Larson-Torres said she wanted a face-to-face meeting and board member’s full attention as they determine which search firm should lead the upcoming superintendent search.
“It’s a huge decision to pick a firm,” she said.
The board received five bids from search firms following its request for proposals that closed April 6. Larson-Torres did not expect the board to make a public announcement regarding a search firm at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
Board members have received the proposals to review along with a scoring rubric.
“I hope we can all literally be on the same page,” she said.
The search firm will be responsible for creating the application, recruiting and vetting candidates and helping to interview finalists and negotiate the final contract, among other tasks, according to the division’s request for proposals.
The board wants to appoint a superintendent no later than Sept. 23, according to the RFP, though that’s contingent on several factors, such as the number and quality of candidates who apply. According to state code, a school board has 180 days to fill the vacancy, though it can request extensions.