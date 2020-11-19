Charlottesville School Board hears more about reopening plans

“I think a lot of people have found the virtual synchronous to work really well,” board member Sherry Kraft said. “With this new model, I think people are afraid that they're actually losing that quality instruction, even if a student is virtual.”

Board member Juandiego Wade said he favored giving principals and teachers the flexibility to plan and make the schedule work.

“I think that at some point we can't keep studying; we have to take action,” he said.

Survey responses

About 36 employees requested a leave of absence through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Of the 172 employees who wanted to keep teaching online, they said they were either high risk for the virus or caring for someone who is high risk; preferred that option; or are providing care for someone.

Still, the majority of those who responded said they would work in person; either online or in person; or wherever they are needed.

“It's great the way that's aligning up with the data that's been collected from our parents,” said Keith Hubbard, the division’s director of human resources. "At this point, that's very encouraging as we look to make some really, really tough decisions in this unprecedented time.”