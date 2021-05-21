Charlottesville School Board gets first look at what reconfiguration could look like

“And so it’s been a process,” Larson-Torres said. “I felt like every week, we had a new awakening as to how tough this was going to be for us to move forward. … So these are really challenging pieces for us to all grapple with.”

Walker and Buford were built in 1966. The 55-year-old buildings consume more energy than typical, have noisy HVAC units and leak moisture, dirt and pollen. Maintenance over the next 10 years would include a new roof and replacing the windows, among other projects.

Additionally, the buildings get little natural light. Amt said daylight matters to student performance and has been connected to better test scores and lower stress levels among students and staff.

During the presentation, the architects referenced a City Council promise to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% in 2030. The reconfiguration project is the city’s most significant opportunity that’s currently planned in the next nine years to work toward that goal.

“This is the major opportunity that we have to do something,” Amt said.

Charlottesville has not built a new school since 1974.

“You guys aren’t used to doing this, and so it’s not been in your budget,” Knox said. “And so when all of a sudden a big one comes along, it’s a big deal, so this is one of the issues that we’re dealing with and it’s a key factor in our conversations.”

