Charlottesville School Board candidates make their case at virtual forum

“Like I said, preschool is a priority for me, I don't want us to pay for Buford, and then have those preschool students in Walker and temporary facilities just sort of indefinitely,” Bennett said.

Several candidates said renovating Buford wasn’t enough and that the division should use this project as a chance to rethink what happens inside the classrooms.

Morse, who teaches at the Community Lab School in Albemarle, wants to see opportunities for students to explore their interests, passions and values in the middle school curriculum as well as more project-based learning. The Community Lab School is a charter school that’s defined by a project-based and student-centered approach.

“It's just important for us to not forget that with the new building — of which I am strongly for — that we also think about how to solve some of the academic issues for our students,” he said. “I know that there are a lot of community members that are for reconfiguration, including myself, but we also know that our challenge is to educate our students in our city, to make sure that we have strong leaders for the future that can advocate for themselves, advocate for their families, and create a strong community for us as a whole.”