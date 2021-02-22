Charlottesville School Board adopts funding request with 5% staff raises

With state lawmakers and Gov. Ralph Northam eyeing a 5% raise for teachers, Charlottesville schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins proposed an equivalent pay bump for the coming fiscal year.

The 5% raise for all employees was approved Monday when the city School Board unanimously adopted Atkins’ funding request. If lawmakers approve the 5% in the state budget, that would mean more state funding for the school division, but officials are not sure how much that would be.

The $94.25 million funding request seeks $58.7 million from the City Council — the same amount for the current fiscal year — and relies heavily on federal stimulus money to support nearly $5 million in new spending.

Much of that new spending will go toward the raises, which cost $2.76 million, as well as a range of new staffing positions and supports to help students recover from the pandemic. The 5% raise will bring the starting salary for teachers to just over $50,000.