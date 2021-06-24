Charlottesville Rotary expands Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program

Children 5 and younger in Charlottesville and Albemarle County can receive up to 60 free books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, the Rotary Club of Charlottesville announced Thursday.

The Rotary Club has sponsored the program, which sends one book a month to registered children, since 2015, though it was only available to children in three ZIP codes covering primarily the city of Charlottesville. After testing out the program logistics and figuring out funding, Rotary Club members decided to expand the program.

“We’re pretty confident that we can sustain the funding,” said Jennifer King, a Rotary member and project lead.

King said they’ve worked with area preschool programs and community groups such as ReadyKids to make sure that children in need were signed up for the free books. Since 2015, the club has provided nearly 20,000 books to more than 1,000 children. Currently, 503 children are on the mailing list.

“But really, the program is designed to be made available to every child in the community,” King said.

King added that limiting the program to children residing in the 22901, 22902, and 22903 ZIP codes had made it challenging to publicize the opportunity.