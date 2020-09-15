Charlottesville reopening fund raises thousands from more than 100 donors

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After teaming up to support schools during virtual learning, Charlottesville City Schools’ parent-teacher organizations raised $56,500 in the last month and two area foundations are offering to match community contributions.

The Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band and The Smith Family “Always Am” Fund have committed to donating $25,000 each if the community can raise an additional $25,000, the parents organizing the reopening fund announced Tuesday. The matching grants would bring an extra $75,000 to the fund.

In the month since the fund was announced, more than 100 community members and local businesses have donated, including Tiger Fuel.

“As an essential business, we feel it is important to give back to the communities that we serve,” Tiger Fuel president Gordon Sutton said in a news release. “While COVID-19 has been a challenge for all of us, we’d like to do everything we can to ensure students in Charlottesville have high-quality learning experiences and are given every opportunity to succeed.”