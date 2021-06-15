Charlottesville Reopening Fund raises $165,000 from 201 donors

A team at each school determined how to spend the money. Expenses generally fell into three categories: Teaching and learning materials for virtual learning, family support for essential needs and costs associated with the return to in-person classes, according to the report.

Covered expenses included headphones, at-home learning resources, supplies for outdoor classrooms, transportation support, virtual learning center fees and direct financial assistance to families.

Kara West, a parent who helped with the fund, said organizers didn’t set a specific fundraising goal.

“I felt like it went beyond what, in my mind, I thought we would accomplish,” West said. “Overall, everyone has been very encouraged and happy about the response.”

West said the fund also afforded an opportunity for the different schools’ PTOS to work together and talk.