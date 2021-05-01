Charlottesville ready to finalize plan for new school safety model without SROs

“While these positions contribute to safety and care in schools, they are not the things that cause safety and care in schools,” said Adam Hastings, principal of Walker Upper Elementary School, at the meeting. “That happens when all of the adults are working together. As a principal, I look at this as a new resource. … In many ways, we aren’t going to do things differently; we’re going to do the things that we already do. We’re just going to do them well.”

Hastings added that these new positions — CSAs — wouldn’t change school culture alone.

“We change school culture when we work together as a school community,” he said.

To fund the new model, the division is planning to use the $301,231 it previously paid the Charlottesville Police Department for SROs. The planning and implementation process also would include agreeing to a new memorandum of understanding with the police department. Additionally, the division is planning to create in-house surveys and reporting tools to gauge student and staff perceptions of school climate and safety.

Lengthy process

School Board member LaShundra Bryson-Morsberger said during the meeting that the new model was a good starting place.