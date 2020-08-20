Charlottesville PTOs create central fund to support virtual learning needs

Feero also is the coordinator of elementary programming for Abundant Life Ministries, which is planning to offer a half-day program four days a week for K-4 students.

Additionally, they want to make sure teachers and students have the supplies they need, such as math manipulatives and other items they would use as a school community but that parents don’t have at home.

Some city teachers currently are raising money for virtual learning supplies through DonorsChoose, a crowdfunding website designed for educators.

“There’s a lot of different things that the fund could help with to really make a difference for families,” Feero said.

To learn more or to donate, go to ccsptofund.org.

Charlottesville schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins said in the release that there will be unanticipated needs as families start virtual learning, but the division's budget is limited and no additional federal funding is expected.