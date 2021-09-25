Charlottesville plans $5k stipend for school nurses

The School Board will vote on the stipend at its next meeting Oct. 7. Federal stimulus funds will cover the cost of the stipend.

School nurses have been on the frontline during the pandemic, Baptist said. They work with students at school who come down with COVID-related symptoms, assist with contact tracing when there is a positive case and handle administrative duties related to positive cases. That’s on top of their day to day responsibilities in the building looking after all the other students.

Charlottesville is planning to start a COVID testing program, which could also require more work from the school nurses, Baptist said.

School nurses need a valid license to practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse, though the Registered Nurse license is preferred, according to the job description. A school nurse with no experience starts at $39,506 for a 10-month contract. Registered Nurses do receive a pay supplement, according to division documents.

Baptist said the position’s salary has been an issue in recruiting and retaining nurses because they can make more money in medical settings. Additionally, all positions except the CHS nurse are on a 10-month contract, so the salary is not as high as a year-around position.