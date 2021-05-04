Charlottesville picks Illinois firm to lead superintendent search

Atkins has led the division for 15 years, and none of the current board members has experience conducting a superintendent search.

The search firm will be responsible for creating the application, recruiting and vetting candidates and helping to interview finalists and negotiate their contract, among other tasks, according to the request for proposals.

The board wants to appoint a superintendent no later than Sept. 23, according to the RFP, though that’s contingent on several factors, such as the number and quality of candidates. According to state code, a school board has 180 days to fill the vacancy, though it can request extensions.

Larson-Torres has said that community engagement will be an important part of the search process.

The School Board and HYA will work together to set up focus groups with school staff, parents, students, elected officials and community members to discuss what leadership qualities they want in the next superintendent, according to the release. Community members also can weigh in via an online survey.

Details about those focus groups will be announced in the coming weeks.

