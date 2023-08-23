Back-to-school shopping this year has come with a bit of sticker shock.

With the state’s tax-free holiday canceled and supplies more expensive than ever, it’s not made it easy for Charlottesville-area parents or teachers.

School supplies are expected to cost about $890 on average per household thanks to inflation and kinks in the supply chain, according to the National Retail Federation, an industry trade group. That’s about $25 more than last year — and a new record.

Meanwhile, after 17 years, lawmakers in Richmond let the commonwealth’s tax-free holiday expire on July 1. It had previously provided tax exemption on school supplies $20 or less and clothing $100 or less.

“I know that for myself, and for most families, with young kids, who need lots of school supplies that you would make a point to shop during that weekend, because it really saved a lot of money,” Tracey Roberts, a Buford Middle School English teacher, told The Daily Progress.

Many families, including Roberts’, were unaware Virginia had let the holiday expire.

“I just thought I had missed the announcement of when it was this year,” Roberts said.

Roberts isn’t going back-to-school shopping the way she once did because her children are now older, but because she’s a teacher as well as a mother that means her back-to-school shopping days never really end.

“Teachers are spending more of our money to buy the missing supplies,” Roberts said. “I wish that wasn’t the case, but we do what we need to do for our students.”

Shamika Henson has a student at Buford Middle school and three at Charlottesville High School.

Henson said she appreciated the tax-free holiday because bigger families, like her own, tend to spend a little extra while shopping for supplies.

“Bookbags by themselves can run you $30 and up, and just buying multiple school supplies all that adds up, so you still end up spending close to $100, maybe a little bit over,“ Henson said.

Lindsay Snoddy, a mother as well as director of building services for Albemarle County Public Schools, said her spending was closer to the “little bit over” end.

“We ended up spending probably about $400 for three kids on back-to-school supplies, which would have really helped out to have the tax-free break,” Snoddy told The Daily Progress. “We would have prioritized shopping during that weekend.”

Snoddy encouraged folks who are still in need of supplies to reach out to their schools and other local organizations.

“I’m lucky enough to have enough money to cover that, but it was an impact still, and I think families who don’t have those means and maybe don’t know about donation resources that are out there are going to be impacted the most,” Snoddy said.

One of those resources was the Back to School Bash organized this past Saturday by the Charlottesville and Albemarle County school divisions along with community organizations. Every year at the bash, students from both districts are offered free school supplies.

Charlottesville City Schools also gave families the opportunity to request supplies.

“For this year, families that needed assistance with supplies signed up with our Family and Community Engagement team, which has arranged for those students’ supplies to be waiting for them at their school in time for meet-and-greets/open houses,” Amanda Korman, Charlottesville City Schools spokeswoman, said in an email.

The schools within Albemarle County work separately with students.

“There is no organized program at the divisional level to assist families but individual schools do work with their families, their Parent Teacher Organization and with social services to help families with supplies,” spokesman Phil Giaramita said in an email.