Charlottesville parent groups to host School Board candidate forum Thursday

All five candidates for the Charlottesville School Board will field questions from the community during a forum Thursday, the only one scheduled so far.

The Black Parents Association and CCS Joint PTO are hosting the virtual forum, which will start at 6:30 p.m. Youth Nex, a center at the University of Virginia focused on positive youth development, is supporting the forum as well.

Five people are vying for three spots on the School Board, which are on the ballot this year.