Charlottesville expected to pitch in slightly more for school costs, state funding formula says

Powell said that the enrollment changes will eventually have a negative effect on the city’s LCI and will be factored into the formula for fiscal years 2024 to 2026. That coincides with when millions of federal funding provided during the pandemic will expire. However, with other school divisions experiencing a drop in enrollment, the state could decide to hold schools harmless meaning their state funding wouldn’t be affected.

Schools Superintendent Royal Gurley Jr. said that his leadership team is looking through budget requests as they develop a funding request for the coming fiscal year. As in previous years, the board will hear initial details about that request during a lengthy work session on Saturday, Jan. 15.

“I think the thing for us is that we will find a path forward,” Gurley said, adding that public schools require a lot of money. . “… We rely on those [grants] heavily like Title I and all these other grants. When we come back, you’ll see that we’ve been very thoughtful in what we’re proposing.”

For the current operating budget, the school division relied heavily on federal funding to pay for new positions such as social workers and nearly $5 million in new spending.