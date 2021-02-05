Charlottesville expands upcoming in-person classes to students through sixth grade

The Charlottesville school division said Friday that it will expand in-person classes to those in sixth grade and younger. The classes will be offered four days a week, with Fridays being for virtual learning.
The classes are set to start March 8 after the School Board gave its final blessing to the division’s plan Thursday night to provide in-person classes for preschoolers through second-graders, as well as targeted assistance to other students in need, such as those in special education and English-language learners.
In-person instruction will be offered for students in seventh grade and up who are considered most in need, a determination principals and teachers are making.
Schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins wrote in a letter to families that the decision was made after further review with principals and consulting the latest state and national guidance.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that schools should start some form of in-person learning by March 15.
Families in the city division were asked in November to pick either hybrid or virtual learning. At the time, 66% of families division-wide picked the hybrid option, according to the survey results. Those who want to change their previous choice should contact their school by Feb. 12, the division said Friday.
School transportation will be a challenge, the division said, with capacity limited on city school buses.
In November, the School Board discussed contracting with a company that would provide more bus drivers, a key limiting factor on how many students the city can transport. The school division contracts with the city to provide student transportation.
However, Atkins said in her letter Friday that the idea hasn’t worked out because of competition for drivers.
The city’s Safe Routes to School team is organizing supports for walkers and bikers and seeking volunteers, according to the letter.
To allow teachers time to prepare, each school will pick a week in which students will work independently and not have live online classes. The division said in Friday’s announcement that as COVID case numbers improve, more students could have the option of in-person learning.
Board members went back and forth during Thursday’s meeting over how and when to open up classes to more students.
At one point, board member Jennifer McKeever made a motion to expand in-person classes for third- and fourth-graders. Her motion was not seconded or discussed; however, board members said their vote gave Atkins the flexibility to bring more students into the building as she saw fit.
The School Board has repeatedly grappled with how to offer in-person classes, with each discussion leading to more questions and changes to the plans.
Friday’s announcement is similar to a plan the School Board considered before division leadership changed course in mid-December to focus on providing classes to its youngest learners. The original plan, called Option B, would bring back preschool through sixth-grade students for classes four days a week. Twice a week in-person classes for middle and high school students would start later under that plan.
Under the current plan, Option A, some students at Buford Middle and Charlottesville High schools would come into the buildings for more assistance but virtual classes would remain the same.
Division leadership said in December that Option A would require fewer students and staff to be in the buildings, giving administrators more flexibility.