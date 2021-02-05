Charlottesville expands upcoming in-person classes to students through sixth grade

School transportation will be a challenge, the division said, with capacity limited on city school buses.

In November, the School Board discussed contracting with a company that would provide more bus drivers, a key limiting factor on how many students the city can transport. The school division contracts with the city to provide student transportation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, Atkins said in her letter Friday that the idea hasn’t worked out because of competition for drivers.

The city’s Safe Routes to School team is organizing supports for walkers and bikers and seeking volunteers, according to the letter.

To allow teachers time to prepare, each school will pick a week in which students will work independently and not have live online classes. The division said in Friday’s announcement that as COVID case numbers improve, more students could have the option of in-person learning.

Board members went back and forth during Thursday’s meeting over how and when to open up classes to more students.