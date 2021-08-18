Charlottesville division to hold webinar on creating COVID-safe schools

Ahead of the start of the academic year, Charlottesville City Schools will host a series of public conversations, starting Sunday, to share details about plans to keep school buildings safe during the pandemic.

The school year is set to start Aug. 25. Meanwhile, cases in the Blue Ridge Health District are surging as the delta variant of the coronavirus takes hold in the area.

The first in the series of conversations will be at 4 p.m. Sunday and held over Zoom. Division officials will be on hand to answer questions and discuss a typical day at school and the mitigation measures in place, system-level updates to ventilation and cleaning procedures, what families will be responsible for and how the division will respond to positive COVID cases in the schools.

Details about future conversations in the series have not yet been announced.