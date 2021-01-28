Charlottesville council, School Board review division's funding request

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We all want the kids to have what they need, but even some of the items here we're not even sure yet what we’ll be able to do with city staff,” Mayor Nikuyah Walker said.

Atkins said she anticipates that the division would ask the City Council to fund half of the proposed expenses in fiscal year 2023 and then the other half in 2024, which would mean $3.2 million more than what the city currently has appropriated.

“Also add to that, we don't have any visibility right now to what additional costs may be in the FY 23 budget,” she said. “Surely, we’ll have salary increases and we’ll surely have contract increases. … And, in all likelihood, there will be additional requests made in the FY 23 budget.”

Hill asked about the proposed line items and how many would be needed after the pandemic ends.

“It seems like, as you were talking through [the list], I was getting the impression that most of these things are things that the school system would want to continue, with exception to ... things that are very specific to COVID,” she said.

Atkins said that was correct.