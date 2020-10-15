Charlottesville committee recommends staying online

The elementary subcommittee recommended breaking up students into two groups, with one returning Jan. 11 and the other coming back Jan. 19. Whether they have two or four days of in-person classes a week depends on how many families decide to send their kids back to school.

That subcommittee did acknowledge that a four-day model is optimal but had concerns about its feasibility.

“This recommendation is a one-size-fits-most model,” committee members said in the presentation, adding that in individual programs such as for special education students and English-Language Learners might need to have a different return to school plan.

Preschoolers through first-graders would be in the first cohort along with fifth grade. Students in second to fourth grade as well as sixth would make up the second cohort.

The committee said it believes the youngest students would benefit most from the earlier return to in-person classes and that fifth-graders should have a chance to build community and become familiar with the building before the sixth-graders return.

The committee also suggested offering a trial run of in-person instructional days during the week prior to winter break.