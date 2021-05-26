Charlottesville City Council, School Board weigh cost, financing of reconfiguration

During the meeting, councilors and board members seemed supportive of an option that would cost in the $75-$80 million range, as long as other revenue becomes available. That revenue could come from a 1 cent increase to the local sales tax rate to fund school construction or private donations. The sales tax rate increase would generate $10 million a year, city officials said, but would have to be approved by the General Assembly and local voters.

“I think we have to look beyond the city coffers,” councilor Heather Hill said. “ … There are other avenues that we’re going to have to pursue for this plan to become a reality, because I don’t believe the $50 million is going to get us what we need. But we have to acknowledge what the limits are within this city.”

To pay for the current CIP, city staffers have suggested a 10-cent real estate tax rate increase spread out over five years, starting in Fiscal Year 2023.

Board member Jennifer McKeever said that another option could be for council to pause some other projects in its CIP.

“There’s no package of things that we could pause that would get you where you want to go,” councilor Lloyd Snook said.

McKeever replied that this process is a negotiation.