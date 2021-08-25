Charlottesville bus driver shortage means long wait list

That also includes eating lunch outside whenever possible and ensuring the division employees are vaccinated. They have until Sept. 1 to be fully vaccinated or else provide weekly proof of a negative COVID-19 test. So far, 95% of employees meet that requirement, officials said in a town hall Sunday. Another 3% were slated to have their first shot this week.

On Monday morning, School Board Chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres volunteered to drive a small bus from International Neighbors and help students who didn’t get a spot on the yellow school bus because she heard there might be a need. She was stationed outside Heartwood Apartments on Michie Drive early Monday morning, but her services were not initially needed.

All elementary students who lined up for the yellow bus were able to board. However, Larson-Torres and other division staff are worried about the students who didn’t leave their apartments because they didn’t have a bus seat.

Additionally, officials have said all month that they were worried about the families who need bus service but didn’t sign up for whatever reason. On the first day, school principals and staff members were working to identify those missing children or those who need help getting to school.