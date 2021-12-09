Charlottesville board, lawmakers briefed on plan to boost sales tax in order to pay for reconfiguration

That was one of several recommendations from the commission to the General Assembly about how the state can assist school systems with replacing or renovating school buildings. More than half of the school buildings in the state are more than 50 years old, according to information presented to the commission over the summer. Replacing those buildings over 50 years old would cost nearly $25 billion, according to that same presentation.

School divisions and localities are largely dependent on local revenue to pay for construction projects. The state does provide low-interest loans to school divisions for construction projects through its Literary Fund, but those loans are capped at $7.5 million for a single project.

Halifax County was the first locality to implement a special sales tax to pay for school projects after 71% of voters approved that increase in 2019. Since then, eight other localities have done so.

Hudson said that she has drafted two bills on the issue — one that would give all localities the authority and another that’s Charlottesville-specific.